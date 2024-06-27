MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. 464,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

