Mosley Wealth Management Sells 478 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mosley Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.3% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,678. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

