Mosley Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mosley Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,581 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

