Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $122.74 on Monday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $82.46 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ryder System by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ryder System by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after acquiring an additional 890,986 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

