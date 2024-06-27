Morgan Stanley Increases Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target to $1.43

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $1.00 to $1.43 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sharecare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $1.43 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $496.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Sharecare has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharecare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sharecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sharecare by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sharecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Sharecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sharecare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

