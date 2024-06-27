Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.