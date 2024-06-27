Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of EDD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
