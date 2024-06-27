Morgan Stanley Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $76.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $89.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.17. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $830,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 442.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

