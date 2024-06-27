Morgan Stanley Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $140.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of MU stock opened at $142.36 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $90,780,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $789,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

