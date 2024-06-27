Monument Circle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Shares Down 0.3%

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.
Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile
Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Monument Circle Acquisition
- What are earnings reports?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.