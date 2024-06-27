Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.10.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.