Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of -884.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.