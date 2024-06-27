Moderna’s (MRNA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Moderna Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.39. 2,492,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,559. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,255 shares of company stock worth $54,210,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

