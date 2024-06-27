Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Trimmed by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $8,586,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 20,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAA stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $139.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.