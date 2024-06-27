MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $1,826.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,017.67.

MSTR stock opened at $1,457.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,436.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,112.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.57 and a beta of 3.08. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $307.11 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,856 shares of company stock worth $59,250,731. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after buying an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,990,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

