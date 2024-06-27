Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. 47,212,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,182,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

