Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.92. 30,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,239,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

