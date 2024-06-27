Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.31

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.31 and last traded at $132.96, with a volume of 8548475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

