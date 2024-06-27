Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Down 28%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 21,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 790% from the average daily volume of 2,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

