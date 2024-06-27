Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 167,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.5% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 47,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 39,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.05. 5,735,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,726. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

