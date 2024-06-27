Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $424.49

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $424.49 and last traded at $424.34, with a volume of 262118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $405.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.14.

Get Medpace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.