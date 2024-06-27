McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.15. 234,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

