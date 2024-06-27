McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.21. 416,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average is $216.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

