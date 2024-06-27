Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 3,459 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.87. 2,676,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $130.83 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

