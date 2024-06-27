Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLFree Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 117.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.21. 1,246,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

