Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U-Haul Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.18. 136,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.74.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

