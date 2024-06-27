Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,906,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after buying an additional 702,360 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 665,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $56.97. 1,407,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

