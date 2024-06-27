Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after buying an additional 1,772,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after buying an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,972. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

