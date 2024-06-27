Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 48,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $119,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,414,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,160,495. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

