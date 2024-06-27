Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. 2,618,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.