Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 45,796 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,796 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,508,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,883,117. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.