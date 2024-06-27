Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 21,644 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,644 shares during the period. NetEase makes up about 1.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NetEase by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTES

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.