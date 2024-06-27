Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 447,150 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 447,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after buying an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after buying an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,009,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in JD.com by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,702,000 after buying an additional 1,737,572 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. 4,821,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,985,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

