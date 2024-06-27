Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley lowered Match Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.43.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 83,166 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,187,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Match Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 440,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,161 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Match Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

