MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.73

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 951103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

MassRoots Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

