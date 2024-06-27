Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $264.41

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.41 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 297.70 ($3.78). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 287.70 ($3.65), with a volume of 5,327,155 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.09).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,392.38, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.