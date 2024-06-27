Manta Network Price Reaches $1.09 on Exchanges (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Manta Network has a total market cap of $354.62 million and $69.95 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,319,791 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,319,790.6666667 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.01997219 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $22,445,811.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

