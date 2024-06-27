MAGA (MAGA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $127.54 Million

MAGA (MAGA) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. MAGA has a total market cap of $127.54 million and approximately $110.30 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAGA has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAGA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MAGA

MAGA was first traded on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00036546 USD and is up 24.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $128,280,720.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.