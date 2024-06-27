Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 30,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 93,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

