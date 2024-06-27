Lpwm LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,580. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

