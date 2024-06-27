Lpwm LLC Purchases 774 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up about 1.7% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lpwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.45. 40,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,169. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $248.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.29.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

