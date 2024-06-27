Lpwm LLC Has $333,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.24. The company had a trading volume of 786,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $368.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

