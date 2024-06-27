Lpwm LLC Buys 4,199 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 3.6% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after acquiring an additional 160,020 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,079,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,229,000 after acquiring an additional 228,055 shares during the period.
Shares of VTIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 540,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,255. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.53.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
