Lpwm LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.92. The stock had a trading volume of 300,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,656. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

