Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

LZAGY stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.