Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Lonking Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Lonking Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4613 per share. This is an increase from Lonking’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

