London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Down 0.6%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $118.90 and last traded at $121.00. 688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.70.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.