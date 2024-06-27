Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Liquidia Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LQDA opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.25. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,273.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,273.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $121,888.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,653 shares of company stock worth $270,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $30,311,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 45.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 337,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 106,049 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Liquidia by 491.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

