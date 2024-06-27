Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 364,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 358,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

LEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$275.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.28 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

