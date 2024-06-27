Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Alex P. Schultz Purchases 15,953 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,961.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

