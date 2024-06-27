Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO opened at $186.84 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.